Correction
Thursday, December 29, 2016
In the Courthouse News of the Dec. 15 and Dec. 22 publication of the McDonald County Press it was incorrectly stated that Melba J. Keel filed, and won, a case against James Stauber in regards to an unlawful detainer. The correct defendant is Jamen Stauber.
