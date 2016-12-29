Calving Workshop In Springfield Jan. 16
Thursday, December 29, 2016
SPRINGFIELD -- Get registered now for a University of Missouri Extension "Calving Workshop" planned for 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Springfield Livestock Marketing Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.