Bowman Facing Murder Charge
HE IS ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A MAN SEPTEMBER 2015
Thursday, December 29, 2016
A Washburn man has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to the shooting death of 58-year-old James H. Tillery in September 2015.
