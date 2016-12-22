Plastic Used to Wrap Hay Bales Posses Farm Dilemma
Thursday, December 22, 2016
MOUNT VERNON -- Most everyone in the livestock business agrees that using plastic for baled forage is a great tool that benefits both the farmer and livestock. However, proper disposal of the plastic after it has been used on hay is a major obstacle and problem, according to Eldon Cole, livestock specialist for University of Missouri Extension.
