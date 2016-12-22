Neosho Holiday Tourney Starts Dec. 26
Thursday, December 22, 2016
The McDonald County Boys Basketball team opens play in the talent-laden 2016 Neosho Holiday Classic against North Little Rock at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Neosho High School.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.