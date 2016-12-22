Lady Mustangs Drop Home-And-Away Series

By Rick Peck

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Print item

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County&#8217;s Tricia Wattman gets tangled with a St. Mary&#8217;s Colgan player while getting a rebound during the Lady Mustangs&#8217; 39-37 loss on Dec. 13 at MCHS.
Zoom

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Tricia Wattman gets tangled with a St. Mary’s Colgan player while getting a rebound during the Lady Mustangs’ 39-37 loss on Dec. 13 at MCHS.

A home-and-away series last week with two teams from Kansas wasn't very kind to the McDonald County Lady Mustangs.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.