Five JV Wrestlers Earn Titles

By Rick Peck

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Print item

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County&#8217;s Jack Bowers throws Kendall Nelson of Springdale Har-Ber High School to the mat on the way to a pin a 170-pound match at Saturday&#8217;s McDonald County JV Wrestling Tournament at MCHS.
Zoom

PHOTO BY RICK PECK McDonald County’s Jack Bowers throws Kendall Nelson of Springdale Har-Ber High School to the mat on the way to a pin a 170-pound match at Saturday’s McDonald County JV Wrestling Tournament at MCHS.

Five members of the McDonald County High School junior varsity wrestling team won championships at the McDonald County JV Wrestling Tournament held Dec. 17 at MCHS.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.