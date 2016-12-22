FFA Angel Tree Pays It Forward

For 15 years, McDonald County Angel Tree has been committed to helping people in times of need. This year in McDonald County alone, 544 young people took part in the program that helps those in need during the Christmas season and many groups, and teachers, at McDonald County High School, stepped up in a big way to help those who need it the most.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.