A Priceless Childhood Christmas Memory

PHOTO BY STAN FINE A chance opportunity to purchase a childhood memory, a telegraph key, presents itself.

Larry overslept, and he was running late for a very important event. He was going to a sale, but it wasn't just any sale. The contents of the old railroad depot in downtown Noel were being auctioned, and Larry had his mind made up that one item in particular would become a prized possession of his. The article in question was most likely not one of any great value to anyone other than Larry.